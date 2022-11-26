The 6 Best Cities in Colorado to Live Without A Car
Having a car in Colorado is freedom to many people, but even if you don't have a car you can still live free thanks to an abundance of travel options.
Getting from place "A" to place "B" can be a real pain if you do not have a car, but here in Colorado, there are 6 cities that make living without a car a breeze.
Scoot, Bike, or Bus: The Options Are Endless
Today on my way to work I saw a guy on an electric unicycle and thought "wow we're really living in the future." Personally, I can't even figure out to ride an electric scooter, but the fact is there are so many options these days for people looking to get around without a car.
Whether you want to use public transportation, walk, bike, rideshare, or scoot, getting to your next destination doesn't always have to involve a car.
According to Lawnstarter, there are 6 cities in Colorado that make living without a car incredibly simple.
In order to rank the top 200 biggest cities in America, Lawnstarter used the following 4 metrics:
- Access,
- Commute Culture,
- Safety,
- and Climate
One Colorado city actually ranked within the top 10 nationally, while another fell in the top 20. It looks like Colorado is a pretty good place to live without a vehicle.
Here are the top 6 cities in Colorado ranked:
- Fort Collins, CO (number 7 nationally)
- Denver, CO (number 17 nationally)
- Colorado Springs, CO (number 71 nationally)
- Aurora, CO (number 107 nationally)
- Lakewood, CO (number 136 nationally)
- Thornton, CO (number 144 nationally)