The 12 Highest-Rated Grand Junction, Colorado Hair Salons According to Yelp
Want to find the best places in Grand Junction for the latest styles? One option is to see what Yelp reviews have to say about the salons that are open in your area.
We're happy to report you'll find plenty of places here in town that want to help you look great and have received 5 stars. This means lots of great choices.
Clarification: The Google Truck Needs to Return to Grand Junction
Sometimes businesses change names or locations and Google just can't keep up. Some of the locations in the photos below may show the storefronts as they appeared a few years ago. The names may have changed, but in order to help you find these locations, and visit them, we included photos of the physical locations as a reference.
Grand Junction Salons that Got 5 Stars from Yelp
Grand Junction's salons that got 5 stars from Yelp include Hair We Are salon on Broadway, Studio Eight Salon & Spa on Grand, Aero Studio Salons on Patterson, Rooted Valley Hair Company on Main, Harrahs Salon on 12th, and Style By Lily on North Avenue. Find out more about each of these hot spots below.
Scroll Through the Top 12 Salons in Grand Junction
Look your best anytime with the pros at the salons below. Just because a salon doesn't appear on the list below, doesn't mean we don't love them too. Give them a shout-out by telling us about them with the chat button on our station app.