Colorado Mesa University's Asteria Theatre is the first performing arts center in the country heated and cooled entirely by geothermal energy, pulled straight from CMU's campus loop.

That's not a small detail. It's the kind of building choice that gets national attention, and it recently earned the venue a Green Globes Project of the Year award.

But the award is just the entry point. Here's what the building actually offers.

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The Asteria Theater's Building in Numbers

869 seats , three-tiered auditorium

, three-tiered auditorium VIP club level with private boxes and its own bar

with private boxes and its own bar Event room that flexes for 120 to 150 people

that flexes for 120 to 150 people Rooftop patio overlooking the Grand Valley

overlooking the Grand Valley Pro-grade rigging, an Adamson IS7 sound system, and a Gala Systems spiral lift orchestra pit built for full touring productions

Translation: this isn't a scaled-down community theater. It's built to the same spec as venues in much bigger markets.

What's Actually Coming to the Stage

The Asteria Spotlight Series lineup reads as a Broadway marquee landed in Grand Junction:

Tonight, July 10 — Electric Avenue: The 80s MTV Experience

— Electric Avenue: The 80s MTV Experience November — The Wiz

— The Wiz February — Legally Blonde, then Stomp the following weekend

— Legally Blonde, then Stomp the following weekend Late February — Clue

— Clue March — Mystic Pizza

— Mystic Pizza April — Waitress, then Shucked

Why it matters

A venue this capable, sitting on a college campus, gives touring shows a reason to stop in Grand Junction instead of skipping past it.

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It also gives local students a professional-grade stage to train on. The award is the headline. The season lineup is the real story.

Broadway in Grand Junction: CMU Unveils Asteria Theatre Lineup CMU's Asteria Theatre just landed a Broadway-caliber lineup for its Spotlight Series, and it's bigger than anything Grand Junction has seen on a local stage. From award-winning musicals to a full-blown 80s dance party, here's what's coming to the Western Slope's newest theater. Gallery Credit: Tim Gray