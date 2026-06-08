The weather forecast for western Colorado this week can basically be summed up in three words:

Hot. Dry. Windy.

Unfortunately, that's about the worst possible combination when it comes to wildfire danger.

Get our free mobile app

And Tuesday is shaping up to be the day that has forecasters especially concerned.

Fire Danger Stays Elevated All Week

Red Flag Warnings and Fire Weather Watches remain posted across large portions of western Colorado and eastern Utah as critical fire weather conditions continue.

Humidity levels are expected to drop into the single digits each afternoon while gusty southwest winds continue to sweep across the region.

That's a recipe for rapid-fire growth if a fire starts.

To make matters worse, a few isolated thunderstorms could develop over the mountains. The problem is that many of these storms may produce more lightning and wind than actual rain.

Tuesday Looks Like the Worst Day

Monday will be windy.

Tuesday looks even worse.

Forecasters expect widespread wind gusts of 35 to 45 mph, with some locations potentially seeing gusts as high as 50 mph.

That's strong enough to kick up dust, make travel difficult for high-profile vehicles, and create dangerous fire behavior where fuels are ready to burn.

Confidence is growing because weather models have been consistently showing these stronger winds for several forecast cycles.

No Relief In Sight Yet

The overall weather pattern isn't changing much through midweek.

A stubborn setup featuring a storm system along the West Coast and high pressure to the east keeps western Colorado locked under strong southwest winds.

Temperatures will remain 5 to 10 degrees above normal, and afternoon gusts of 25 to 35 mph will continue through at least Thursday.

Read More: Colorado Red Flag Warnings: What They Really Mean

Keep An Eye On The Forecast

The concerning part isn't just one windy day.

It's the duration.

Forecasters now expect critical fire weather conditions to continue through much of the week, with additional Red Flag Warnings likely and fire weather concerns potentially lingering into next weekend.

In other words, if you're tired of hearing about fire danger, the weather isn't tired of creating it. Not yet.

Colorado Wildfire Damage by Year, Number of Fires + Acres Burned Colorado has seen its fair share of wildfires over the years, but the numbers really start to tell the story when you look at them year by year.

From just a few thousand acres burned in the '90s to massive jumps in the 2000s, it’s clear something has changed.

We dug into the data to see which years were the worst and how things have shifted across the state. Gallery Credit: Tim Gray

Mesa County Stage 1 Fire Restrictions: What You Can + Cannot Do Personal use of fireworks

Campfires outside of designated fire pits or fire rings

Agricultural open burning without a Sheriff’s issued burn permit

Use of explosive targets

Smoking outside near combustible materials What exactly constitutes Stage 1 Fire Restrictions? According to the press release from the Mesa County Fire Chief's Association , Stage 1 Fire Restrictions prohibit: Gallery Credit: Waylon Jordan