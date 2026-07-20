Afternoon thunderstorms aren't going anywhere this week.

In fact, they'll become more widespread by Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing a higher chance of heavy rain, lightning, and flash flooding across western Colorado and eastern Utah.

It's another reminder that summer storms out here can go from "nice clouds" to "time to get out of the canyon" in a hurry.

Get our free mobile app

More Storms On The Way

Expect showers and thunderstorms to develop each afternoon and evening through at least midweek.

Coverage will increase as more moisture moves into the region, making Tuesday and Wednesday the wettest days of the stretch.

The biggest threats remain heavy rain, frequent lightning, wind gusts between 30 and 40 mph, and some small hail.

Flash Flooding Is The Bigger Concern

The rain is welcome, but it comes with a catch.

Some storms could produce one to two inches of rain per hour, which is more than enough to overwhelm steep terrain, dry washes, and burn scars.

Several areas in southwest Colorado have already picked up impressive rainfall over the past few days, leaving some ground saturated. That means it won't take much additional rain to trigger flash flooding or debris flows.

If you're hiking, camping, or spending time near slot canyons, creeks, or recent wildfire burn scars, pay close attention to the forecast. Water can rise quickly, even if it's not raining where you're standing.

Read More: Colorado's Gold Mountain Fire: 25 Stunning New Photos

Storms Are Changing Direction

One interesting wrinkle: the weather pattern is shifting again.

Instead of moving from east to west like they have recently, storms will begin tracking northward as high pressure shifts position. That change will pull even more moisture into the region and help keep afternoon storm chances elevated through the week.

The good news is temperatures will gradually ease back toward normal by midweek.

The bad news? The trade-off is a better chance of getting caught in a thunderstorm if you're outside during the afternoon.

If you've got outdoor plans, the same advice applies as always this time of year: start early and be heading back before the storms start building.

See Photos of the Gold Mountain Fire Near Ouray, Colorado The wildfire burning above Ouray has disrupted travel along the Million Dollar Highway, prompted mandatory evacuations, and brought an aggressive response from local, state, and federal firefighting agencies. As crews battle steep slopes, heavy timber, and challenging weather, fire conditions continue to evolve. Gallery Credit: Wesley Adams