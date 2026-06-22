If the sky looks a little hazy today, you're not imagining things.

Smoke from a wildfire burning south of Salt Lake City has drifted into eastern Utah and western Colorado, creating a smoky backdrop across the region.

Unfortunately, the weather pattern bringing that smoke here is also keeping fire danger elevated closer to home.

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Red Flag Warnings In Effect

Much of southwest Colorado is under a Red Flag Warning this afternoon as hot, dry, and windy conditions continue.

Low humidity and gusty winds are creating conditions where any new fire could spread quickly.

And the concern isn't ending today. A Fire Weather Watch has already been issued for Tuesday across southeastern Utah, southwest Colorado, and mountain areas along the Continental Divide.

Triple-Digit Heat Arrives

Temperatures are climbing fast this week.

By Tuesday and Wednesday, some desert valleys could hit 100 degrees, while most of western Colorado runs well above normal for late June.

The hotter it gets, the drier the landscape becomes, adding another layer to the fire danger concerns.

Read More: Why Colorado Fire Restrictions Matter More Than Ever

Storm Chances Return Late Week

There is at least a small chance of thunderstorms returning later this week.

The catch? These may not be the helpful, soaking-rain kind.

Forecasters expect isolated to scattered storms over the mountains from Wednesday through Friday, but many could produce more lightning and wind than rainfall.

Some storms may generate strong outflow winds while much of the rain evaporates before reaching the ground. That's a setup that can increase the risk of new fire starts rather than reduce it.