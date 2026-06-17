If you've been waiting for a break from the heat, wind, and fire danger, you'll need a little more patience.
Western Colorado remains stuck in a pattern that can best be described as hot, dry, and windy, with Wednesday shaping up to be the roughest day of the week.
Nearly Everyone Is Under A Red Flag Warning
The big story is fire weather.
Red Flag Warnings are in effect from noon to 9 p.m. Wednesday for most of eastern Utah and western Colorado as a dangerous combination of strong winds, very low humidity, and dry fuels settles over the region.
This isn't one of those "be careful out there" forecasts.
This is one of those "maybe don't be the person who accidentally starts a wildfire" forecasts.
Today, We'll See The Strongest Winds
Forecasters expect winds to peak Wednesday afternoon as stronger winds higher in the atmosphere mix down to the surface.
Most areas will see gusts between 30 and 45 mph, with some locations north of I-70 potentially seeing 45 to 55 mph gusts.
That's strong enough to send trash cans wandering into neighboring zip codes and make any fire spread in a hurry.
The good news? Winds ease a bit Thursday and Friday. The bad news? Conditions stay plenty dry.
Triple-Digit Heat Is Back
At the same time, temperatures continue climbing.
Highs across the region will run about 10 degrees above normal, while desert valleys are expected to reach 100 degrees or higher through the end of the week.
In western Colorado, that's about the point where stepping outside feels like opening an oven door.
Read More: Watering Your Lawn Won’t “Save” Colorado’s Water From California
The Heat is Here to Stick Around
There is a slight chance a little moisture tries to sneak into the Four Corners by Friday, but forecasters aren't expecting much from it.
Even if a thunderstorm develops, it's more likely to bring lightning and gusty winds than meaningful rain.
Looking ahead, Saturday is already shaping up as another day with widespread fire weather concerns.
So for now, the forecast remains the same: hot, windy, dry, repeat.
Colorado's Record High Temperatures
Gallery Credit: Waylon Jordan