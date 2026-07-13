The heat isn't finished with us just yet.

Western Colorado and eastern Utah are squeezing in at least one more day of near-record temperatures before a little moisture finally starts working its way back into the forecast.

That won't end the heat overnight, but it could make afternoons a lot more interesting.

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One More Scorcher

Monday will be another hot one.

Lower elevations are expected to top out between 100 and 106 degrees, with an Extreme Heat Warning remaining in effect through the day for parts of western Colorado and eastern Utah.

If you have to be outside, get an early start, drink plenty of water, and save the yard work for another time. This isn't the kind of heat you try to power through.

Storm Chances Begin To Return

While the heat sticks around, the atmosphere is slowly changing.

Moisture is creeping back into the Four Corners, bringing isolated afternoon thunderstorms, mainly over the southern mountains, on Monday. At first, these storms won't do much more than produce lightning and gusty outflow winds of 40 to 50 mph.

In other words, don't count on much cooling rain just yet.

Read More: Colorado's Fastest Way to Check Gold Mountain Fire Evacuations

A Different Kind Of Summer Pattern

As the week goes on, storm chances increase each afternoon.

There's one interesting twist: because of the weather pattern setting up, storms are expected to move from east to west instead of the more typical west-to-east track. It's not something we see very often, and it changes where storms develop and where they eventually drift.

By the middle and end of the week, the atmosphere should contain enough moisture for heavier rainfall, especially over the mountains. That'll be welcome in many places, but it also raises the risk of flash flooding near recent burn scars.

The good news is the extra clouds and moisture should eventually take the edge off the extreme heat. The bad news? Summer in western Colorado is about to trade one weather headache for another.

See Photos of the Gold Mountain Fire Near Ouray, Colorado The wildfire burning above Ouray has disrupted travel along the Million Dollar Highway, prompted mandatory evacuations, and brought an aggressive response from local, state, and federal firefighting agencies. As crews battle steep slopes, heavy timber, and challenging weather, fire conditions continue to evolve. Gallery Credit: Wesley Adams