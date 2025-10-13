Southern Colorado spent the weekend underwater, literally.

A surge of moisture from the remnants of Tropical Storm Priscilla parked itself over much of southwestern Colorado, dumping inches of rain in a short amount of time and triggering major flooding in La Plata, Archuleta, and San Juan counties.

How Much Rain Was Dumped on Southern Colorado?

Between Friday and Sunday, some areas picked up over five inches of rain.

Get our free mobile app

Wolf Creek Pass saw more than six. Vallecito Creek and Grimes Creek near Vallecito Reservoir couldn’t hold it all, leading to water pouring over levees, neighborhoods flooded, and emergency crews had to move fast.

In Pagosa Springs, the San Juan River swelled to its third-highest level on record since 1911.

Roughly 390 homes north of Vallecito Reservoir were evacuated over the weekend, and more than 100 homes across the area have reported flood damage.

Some are likely total losses. In Pagosa Springs, neighborhoods along Hermosa Street and San Juan Street east of Hot Springs Boulevard were placed under mandatory evacuation. Thankfully, no deaths or major injuries have been reported so far.

Roads Closed and More is On the Way to Colorado

Roads and bridges took a hit, too. County Roads 500, 501, and 501A were closed or restricted. The 5 Branches Bridge over the Pine River was limited to emergency traffic only.

Local flood control systems couldn’t keep up with the rapid rate of rainfall. What normally happens over a season is played out in just a couple of days.

Local officials have declared disaster emergencies in both La Plata and Archuleta counties, and the governor has issued a statewide declaration to unlock emergency resources. Crews are already out assessing damage and working to reopen key routes.

Unfortunately, this isn’t over. The National Weather Service has extended flood watches and warnings through Tuesday. More heavy rain is expected early this week, and with the ground already saturated, it won’t take much to cause new flash flooding.

RELATED: More Major Flooding History in Colorado

Residents are being urged to stay clear of creeks and riverbanks, avoid damaged roads, and follow local guidance before returning to evacuated areas.

Don't Miss the Major Waterfall at the Colorado National Monument

The Nine Biggest Storms in the Colorado Blizzard Hall of Fame There have been nine winter storms that deserve mention as some of the worst ever in Colorado history.

The Highest Wind Gusts Recorded Each of the Past 25 Years in Colorado See which days have brought the strongest winds to Colorado for each of the past 25 years.