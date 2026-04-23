Spring’s doing that thing again where it looks like it might rain and then, just, doesn’t.

Welcome to a few more days of dry, breezy weather with a quick cold slap overnight and a better setup for rain this weekend.

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Breezy and Dry Through Friday

We’re sticking with afternoon wind gusts in the 20 to 30 mph range through the rest of the workweek.

Not quite “batten down the hatches,” but enough to notice, especially when you mix in very dry air. That combo is keeping fire weather concerns on the table, particularly in northwest Colorado.

You might even see clouds and what looks like rain in spots, but a lot of that is just virga, rain that evaporates before it hits the ground.

A Few Mountain Showers (Don’t Get Excited)

There’s still a chance for light showers over the Uintas and northern mountains through Thursday afternoon.

But again, dry air is doing its thing, so actual rainfall will be limited. If anything, those showers could kick up stronger, erratic winds as they fall apart.

So yeah, even the “rain” comes with wind.

Freeze Warning Early Friday

Here’s the part people forget this time of year.

A Freeze Warning is in effect for early Friday morning, with some valleys expected to dip below freezing.

If you’ve already started your garden, now’s the time to cover it up or bring it inside. Spring giveth, and then it absolutely taketh away.

Read More: Living in a Postcard: Why Most Coloradans Haven’t Visited the State’s Top Bucket List Spots

Finally, A Weekend Shift

The good news? This dry pattern doesn’t last.

Starting this weekend, a system moves in bringing more widespread valley rain and mountain snow, with a much better shot at actual precipitation sticking around.

Bottom line: a couple more dry, windy days, then things finally start to look like spring again.

What is the weather like in Grand Junction, Colorado? Are you wondering what the weather is like in Grand Junction, Colorado? Scroll through a monthly snapshot from 2024, comparing the monthly averages and actual conditions throughout the year. Gallery Credit: Wesley Adams