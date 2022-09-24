This Colorado Town Named One Of America’s Best For Fall Colors

Fall is such a great season. As we get some relief from the heat and the craziness of summer, fall brings us not only those crisp days and evenings perfect for hoodies and a warm cup of your favorite beverage but also Halloween and then the excitement of Thanksgiving and Christmas,

Get our free mobile app

Beauty is another thing that fall brings to us, especially here in Colorado. The changing colors on the trees all along the Front Range and opportunities to check out the colors in the higher elevations with the world-famous Aspens that dot the landscape all around and through the Rocky Mountains.

These fall views that we have all around us are basically real-life postcards that we can experience whether it be on a stroll through various areas of Larimer and Weld Counties or if you have a little extra time, a day trip, and a weekend adventure in different parts of the state.

According to Fox 31 meteorologist Chris Tomer, this year's fall foliage looks to be extra vibrant and beautiful thanks to the extra monsoon moisture we received throughout the summer.

Silverton Colorado was named one of the best towns in the entire United States for fall colors by Trips To Discover, a travel site named {Silverton to its top 15 list.

Silverton is a beautiful town surrounded by the Rockies and not only can you enjoy those views right from the vibrant Downtown area and along the Million Dollar Highway which Silverton is a part of but you can check out all of the fall beauty that Colorado has to offer on the Durango-Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad.

I don't know about you but I'm ready to roll for a little road trip.

When Will Colorado See the Fall Colors Change in 2022? It's been a very hot and dry summer in Western Colorado. The good news is that this means the fall color change may arrive just a tad earlier than last year. Take a look at the forecast for fall color in Colorado below.

Beautiful Fall Color Photos from Around Colorado You don't need to travel to New England to see amazing fall colors. Just drive around Colorado's mountain roads and you'll experience the brilliant glow of Aspen trees sometimes backlit by a blanket of snow.

Fall colors normally peak around the end of September through the first weeks of October.

Grab your loved ones, a picnic basket, and your phone to take in the amazing fall colors around Colorado.