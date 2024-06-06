Unlock Surprising Facts About Colorado’s Infamous Supermax Prison

In the small town of Florence, Colo., there are a few federal prison compounds including one of the most secure in the world, the ADX Florence, known to locals as the Supermax prison.

The Supermax Prison houses some of the most dangerous and infamous criminals in the United States.

Located about 100 miles south of Denver, and 40 miles south of Colorado Springs, the Supermax Prison is located in a desolate area of Colorado.

Some people call it the "Alcatraz of Colorado."

Why Was Colorado's Supermax Prison Built?

In the 80s, the Federal Bureau of Prisons director, Norman Carlson, created a prison where the most dangerous inmates were isolated and locked down for 23 hours a day after an attack on a corrections officer at the United States Penitentiary in Marion.

This type of prison was the basis of the ADX Florence prison in Colorado.

Who Are Some of the 'Famous' Prisoners in Colorado's Supermax Prison?

Some of the most dangerous inmates reside (or have resided) at ADX Florence.

These include foreign terrorists like Ramzi Yousef who was responsible for the 1993 World Trade Center bombing.

Domestic terrorists like Timothy McVeigh, Terry Nichols, and Ted Kaczynski.

The prison is home to organized crime individuals like El Chappo and others who plotted to kill high-profile individuals.

