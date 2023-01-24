Photos: These Adorable Puppies Will Make You Fall In Love Instantly

If you are feeling all warm and fuzzy inside right now, it's most likely a sign of puppy love.

Puppies Are So Doggone Cute

Who doesn't look at an adorable newborn puppy and go "awwwww....? You just can't help but feel that little tug on your heartstrings when you see one of these cute little pups just starting out their life's journey.

Roice Hurst Humane Society Roice Hurst Humane Society loading...

Good News and Bad News About These Puppies

The good news is that Roice-Hurst Humane Society in Grand Junction currently has 24 puppies under the age of 8 weeks in their care. The bad news, these puppies are not ready for adoption yet and the shelter is asking folks to please don't call the shelter and inquire about them. As soon as they are ready for adoption, they'll be listed on the Roice-Hurst website.

Roice Hurst Humane Society Roice Hurst Humane Society loading...

Financial Help Needed To Care For These Puppies

Even though these pups aren't quite ready to find their forever homes, the staff at Roice-Hurst wanted to show them off -- and mention the fact they could use some donations to cover the cost of caring for these puppies during this time and getting them ready for adoption. Can you help?

Roice Hurst Humane Society Roice Hurst Humane Society loading...

It's Raining Puppies At Roice-Hurst But Please Don't Call

Take a look at some of the puppies that will be looking for new homes before too long. Again, please don't call the shelter about these puppies. They have already been flooded with phone calls. The puppies can not be "reserved."

Roice Hurst Humane Society Roice Hurst Humane Society loading...

Get our free mobile app

Roice Hurst Humane Society Roice Hurst Humane Society loading...

Are you falling in love yet.? I think I am, but I'm not going to call because I know they aren't ready yet.

Roice Hurst Humane Society Roice Hurst Humane Society loading...

Do you have a favorite? Is there that one that has won your heart?

Roice Hurst Humane Society Roice Hurst Humane Society loading...

Check Out the Pets of the Week

Now for a quick look at some loveable pets that are ready for adoption and are anxious to find their forever home. See if one of these homeless pets could be your new best friend.

Kiki Is Done With Motherhood

Kiki is 4 years old and was found as a stray along with her six puppies. She is finished with raising her puppies and is ready for some "me' time in a new home with a loving family.

Roice-Hurst Humane Society Roice-Hurst Humane Society loading...

A Big Boy But A Puppy At Heart

Ryder is almost a year old, weighing in at 7 pounds, but he's just a puppy at heart. He's an affectionate goofball who loves to cuddle up with you on the couch and play with his toys. This guy looks adorable.

Roice-Hurst Humane Society Roice-Hurst Humane Society loading...

A Social And Affectionate Boy

For cat lovers, we have Petey, who is two years old and is looking for a new home. He's lived successfully with another cat and two large dogs. When he wants attention he'll search the house until he finds you and gets some love. Petey would make a great addition to your family.

Roice Hurst Humane Society Roice Hurst Humane Society loading...

If you are interested in adopting one of our pets of the week, visit Roice-Hurst Tuesday through Sunday between noon and 4:00 p.m. Your best friend may be waiting for you.