Religious Items and More Left Behind in Abandoned Colorado Home

A home in Colorado was abandoned by its previous inhabitants and left to rot, but that's not the only thing that was left. The story of how and why the family left is a mystery, but they left behind quite a lot of stuff including religious items, toys, multiple TVs, and more.

Location

The home in question is located in Lafayette, Colorado off of E. South Boulder Road. However, despite the heavy traffic that passes through the area, all you would have to do is blink to miss the house as it is completely surrounded by large trees.

Once a Family Home

There is evidence in the home that it once belonged to a family as not only are there things like recliners, an office, and religious items, there are also toys and childrens' artwork left behind in the home.

No Graffiti

Typically when a building is abandoned it eventually becomes filled with graffiti and vandalism. However, this home, its adjacent shed, and the old Dodge sports car in the field are all pretty much untouched by vandalism and graffiti. It's likely that the location of the home in the trees hides it from anyone seeking to spray paint their name on it.

There are plenty of unanswered questions about this home, and luckily you don't have to risk danger and visit it yourself to check it out. Take a virtual tour of this abandoned Colorado home:

