The Creepiest Abandoned Towns Hiding in Colorado’s Mountains
Colorado is a land of beauty, but hidden among the mountains and plains are places that tell a different story, one of ambition, hardship, and loss.
Ghost towns dot the state by the hundreds, some little more than a scattering of broken timbers, others still standing strong against time.
These communities rose quickly during Colorado’s boom years, only to fade just as fast when the riches or resources that sustained them disappeared.
Colorado’s Lost Mining and Rail Towns
The rush for gold and silver in the 1800s lured thousands of dreamers into the Rockies.
Mining camps swelled into towns, complete with hotels, saloons, schools, and churches. But when the mines went dry, so did the towns.
Farther east, small farming settlements and railroad stops tried to carve out a living on the plains, only to be abandoned when crops failed or the tracks were rerouted.
Today, what remains are ghostly reminders of lives built and then left behind.
When Colorado Boomtown Dreams Turned to Ruins
Not every ghost town is equal. Some are forgotten, empty shells weathering in the high country.
Others are infamous, remembered for their outlaws, sudden disasters, or reputations as boomtowns gone bust.
Walking through one of these towns is like stepping back in time. The creak of a collapsing building or the silence of an empty street makes it clear that history isn’t just in books, it’s under your boots.
These infamous towns are more than just ruins; they’re stories frozen in time.
