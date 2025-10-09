We are in for a good soaking over the next couple of days as a surge of moisture moves in.

This system has the potential to dump a lot of rain in a short amount of time. Which means flash flooding, rockslides, and mudslides are all on the table, especially in canyons, dry washes, slickrock terrain, burn scars, and along mountain highways.

Where is This Moisture Coming Into Colorado From?

A strong southwest flow is pulling deep moisture north into Colorado from Mexico and Arizona. Showers and storms are already moving into southeastern Utah this morning and will lift north through the day.

A quick lull is possible late morning, but another surge arrives this afternoon, focusing on the southern mountains and Uncompahgre Plateau.

Tonight, a surge from Tropical Storm Priscilla moves in, leading to widespread rain. These will rain events, which can be very efficient at wringing out moisture along southwest-facing slopes.

A Flood Watch is in effect for southeastern Utah and southwestern Colorado through Saturday afternoon, so keep an eye on conditions if you’re in flood-prone areas.

Moisture Moves Out of Colorado During the Weekend

Heavy rain sticks around Friday morning, then may briefly taper off later in the day as some drier air slips in. Don’t get too comfortable, though.

Friday night brings another round of rain as Priscilla’s core pushes through. With the ground already soaked, flooding and rockslides become more likely through Saturday.

By Saturday night, drier air sweeps in behind a cold front. Sunday looks cooler and breezy, with a chance for morning fog in low-lying areas.

The break won’t last long. By Monday, moisture returns from the south, bringing another round of showers and storms early next week.

