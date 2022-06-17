What’s New At Grand Junction’s River Park At Las Colonias?

One of the most popular places people go to cool off in Grand Junction is River Park at Las Colonias and improvements at the park are continuing.

Third Season At River Park

It's hard to believe this is the third season for River Park at Las Colonias. Somehow, it still seems brand new, and that might be because we haven't seen the fully finished product just yet. When it's all said and done, the park is going to look fantastic.

What Will You Find At River Park?

For those that have not been to River Park, what you'll find at the park is a great place to safely float in the river and cool off in the water. There are also opportunities for paddleboarding in a lake, you'll find a dog park, and this fall we are expecting the zipline over the Colorado River.

What Is Currently Happening At River Park?

For 2022, what you'll notice is major revegetation and bank stabilization project that is underway, intended to provide native grasses and improve the beauty of the area adjacent to and south of the River Park. It's a project that started this past winter with the installation of a raw water irrigation system. The idea is to reduce erosion and improve the landscape.

The first half of the seeding portion of the project is underway, and improvements are expected in 6 to 8 weeks from behind the Amphitheater to about halfway along the river park.

The next part of the seeding project in the area all the way to the boat ramp, and will take place this fall. Visitors to the park are asked to stay off of the newly seeded and irrigated areas.

Keep Your Children Safe

Here's a reminder that when you are enjoying the water at the river park, no lifeguards are on duty. It's imperative that you keep a watchful eye on your children and make sure they are safe.

The RIver Park at Las Colonias is one of the great additions to the Grand Junction landscape in recent years and it just keeps getting better.

