All the Places You Can Standup Paddle Board Around Montrose Colorado

Living in Grand Junction is not the only choice when it comes to finding a great location to Stand Up Paddle in western Colorado. If you live in Montrose, you actually have 7 really great options in and around the home of the Black Canyon.

Lakes, rivers, and reservoirs located in and around Montrose County offer fun places to SUP while changing up your view by showing off the San Juan Mountain range to the south.

Where is Montrose, Colorado?

The city of Montrose is located in the county of Montrose. Montrose is located on Highway 50 about 60 miles south of Grand Junction and I-70. There are two locations in Montrose that offer a great SUP experience. You'll find them at Riverbottom Park (Montrose Water Sports Park) and at Chipeta Lake Park.

Remember Your SUP Classification in Colorado

There is one important safety tip to remember when heading out for a day of stand-up paddleboarding. A SUP is classified by the U.S. Coast guard as a vessel in all 50 states. This means each SUP must include a personal floatation device. Any person under the age of 12 must wear this PFD at all times when riding the board.

How Many Places to SUP are Near Montrose, Colorado?

Scroll on to learn more about 7 locations around Montrose, Colorado that make for a great place to stand up and paddle. Keep in mind mother nature controls the water levels, and in Colorado we all know how some reservoirs don't last till the end of summer.

