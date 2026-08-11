Drive through Grand Junction on a random Tuesday, and you'll roll past a bunch of little black boxes bolted to poles all over town.

I never gave them a second look. Turns out they've been giving me plenty of looks.

We've all complained about the speed cameras and the city's traffic cams for years. This is a different animal, and it's the one actually worth your attention.

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What Is An ALPR, And Why Is One Reading My Plate In The Grand Valley?

They're Automated License Plate Readers, and the brand you've heard cursed at the gas pump is Flock Safety.

Here's the part that gets people: they don't just grab your plate. They log the make, the model, the color, even the little stuff like a dented fender or that sad Rockies sticker peeling off your back window.

No video, no facial recognition. Just your Subaru, ratted out in high definition.

DeFlock Maps DeFlock Maps

How Flock Cameras Actually Work On Western Colorado Roads

Every pass stamps your car with a time and a place and drops it in a searchable database.

Do that across a couple hundred cameras and you've got a highlight reel of everywhere your car's been.

Somebody tells police "white pickup, CMU Mavericks decal, headed east on North Ave around 3:30 Wednesday," and that one line can pull every time that truck rolled past a camera. Great pitch when it's your truck that got swiped.

The Grand Junction PD told KKCO it's helped crack burglaries, a shooting, and a violent kidnapping. Hard to argue with that one.

Wait, Who's Actually Looking At Grand Junction's Data?

Here's where I went from "eh, whatever" to "hold on."

A lot of these contracts ship with a setting, often on by default, that lets agencies anywhere in the country search the local data.

Investigations elsewhere found local Flock footage handed to federal agencies like ICE and CBP, sometimes without the local department even knowing.

So the cameras at Canyon View Park might not be strictly a local matter.

How Many Cameras Are Watching Mesa County?

DeFlock Maps Flock Cameras Map of Colorado

Nobody's required to publish a map, but we've counted around 80 until our eyes crossed and we lost count.

Volunteers have plotted around 2,519 across Colorado, and the Grand Valley's on the board, for sure.

Want the pins near your house? Check the live map at deflock.me and punch in your zip.

So Should The Grand Valley Be Worried?

The tech solves real crimes here, and if my truck ever vanishes from the Mesa Mall lot I'll beg GJPD to run the footage.

But "it catches bad guys" and "it quietly logs where all of us drive, forever" are both true at once.

Read More: Colorado Gun Buyers Shattered a Background Check Record Right Before the New Law Hit

There's no opt-out, no button that scrubs you from Flock. You're in it whether you've done a thing wrong or not.

Good news is you get a say.

Denver's council rejected a Flock contract outright, and dozens of towns have killed theirs since 2025.

That stuff gets decided at council meetings, which are famously easy to attend and easier to skip. So go look at the map.

Just don't act shocked when it already knows your car.

Most Dangerous Intersections in Grand Junction Grand Junction has its fair share of sketchy intersections that locals warn you about, and rightly so. Here are the top contenders for the “worst” intersections you should approach with caution: Gallery Credit: Tim Gray