You don't need to leave your house to golf in the Grand Valley. Now, someone will bring the course to you.

A Grand Junction-based couple has figured out how to pack all the fun of the fairway into a mobile setup they can roll right up to your event.

Who Started This Ingenious Idea in Grand Junction?

Garrett and Kate are the duo behind Driven Mobile Golf, and they’re on a mission to make golf fun and accessible for everyone.

If you're hosting weddings, corporate events, or backyard parties, they’ll bring their high-tech golf simulator, set it up on-site, and suddenly your get-together feels a whole lot cooler.

Rookies fear not. If you’ve got a nasty slice or have never swung a club in your life, they’ll walk you through it and make sure everyone’s enjoying their time. You can run a full-on tournament with leaderboards, keep it chill with a few friendly swings, or even customize the whole thing to match your theme.

It’s also a sneaky-good way to get people mingling. There's nothing better than watching your friends shank a ball out of control or sinking your first hole-in-one.

