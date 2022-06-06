Have you seen this camper or couple in Colorado?

According to a report from the Alamosa County Sheriff's Office, a couple visiting from out of state are believed to be missing.

Exploring Colorado

Colorado is a popular destination for tourists and in 2019, Colorado saw a combined total of 86.9 million overnight and day visitors according to the findings of 2019 Colorado Tourism Office Research.

Colorado is a great place to explore and it appears that's what Robert and Mary Jane Bowman of Arkansas intended to do in Alamosa County.

Missing Couple's Last Known Colorado Location

The couple set off from Arkansas in a blue 2001 Ford pickup, Arkansas plate 445-SBZ, with their camper mounted on a flatbed trailer.

Authorities believe that the couple has been in the Alamosa area for the last few days. However, family from Arkansas reported the couple missing and reached out to local authorities in Alamosa county after the couple failed to check in.

Beth Bowman, who is family to the missing couple stated that the couple was reportedly camping near the Sand Dunes and were planning to head up the mountain while riding their 4-wheeler on Thursday, May 26.

The couple is said to have moved up the mountain to camp on Friday, May 27. This is the last known area of the couple and their family expected them back down by now.

If you see or have seen the Bowman couple please contact the Alamosa County Sheriff's Department at 719-589-6608.

