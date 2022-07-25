Grand Junction Experienced a Close Encounter of the ‘Marvin’ Kind

By now you've seen them a dozen times. It is virtually impossible to attend a Grand Junction, Colorado area dance, concert, farmer's market, or festival without seeing this incredible couple.

These folks know how to cut a rug. I mean, they really know how to dance. We're talking "Dance!" Get to know them a little better. Let's meet the Marvins.

They've Been Together For a Long Time

Husband and wife Bruce and Tanya Marvin have been married for close to 50 years. You've probably wondered if they met through dancing, or if they picked it up later as a couple. Well, 'Enquiring' minds want to know, and we have the answer.

First Dance Steps

As it turns out, Bruce and Tanya had been married for some time before they took up dancing. As a matter of fact, their kids were already grown and out of the house before the couple took their first dance steps.

According to Tanya, the idea to take up dancing was her idea. Originally, Bruce was not interested. Ultimately, though, he realized letting Tanya go it alone was probably not a good idea.

I couldn't turn her loose on this town alone. I couldn't afford the bail money." - Bruce Marvin

Recent Grand Junction Sighting

The photos below were taken on Thursday, July 21, 2022, on the 600 Block of Main Street in Grand Junction. The Market on Main hosts musical acts at both 6th and Main and at 4th and Main.

On this occasion, Bruce and Tanya made their way to the 600 block to dance to the Desert Flyer Band. With their portable dance floor in tow, the couple set up directly in front of the band and promptly began to strut their stuff.

Bands Love Them

Follow the Marvins long enough, and you'll begin to notice that some area bands have actually gone so far as to learn specific tunes just for the Marvins. The Frank Bregar Orchestra, Rock N' Swig, and the Desert Flyer Band have all added specific songs to their set lists in the hope the Marvins might make an appearance.

Potential Future Appearances

Looking at the various community calendars, a number of hits come up suggesting potential Marvin sightings. This next Thursday could be tough. The Frank Bregar Orchestra will perform on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at the Fruita Civic Center Pavillion for the Fruita Thursday Night Concert Series. Below you'll see a second gallery featuring the Marvin's appearance at this event a few years back.

This same Thursday the Swing City Express will perform at Grand Junction's Market On Main. Considering the Market on Main starts at 5:30, and the Fruita Thursday Night Concert Series starts at 7:30, it may be wise to head to the Market on Main first. You should catch the Marvins at the first part of this performance. More than likely, they'll then head to Fruita to dance to the next show when it starts at 7:30.

The Amazing 'Marvins' at the Fruita Summer Concert Series July 15, 2021