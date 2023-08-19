Looking for a free concert and a way to enjoy some cold beer before summer ends? Look no further than Grand Junction's Rhythm and Brews Concert Series coming to the Downtown Farmer's Market.

Two Rhythm and Brews concerts are coming up on August 24th, and September 21st in downtown Grand Junction. Local breweries are even creating a special beer for the occasion.

When is Rhythm and Brews in Grand Junction

Grand Junction, Colorado's Rhythm and Brews concert series is a great way to enjoy the final weeks of summer, and the Downtown Market on Main. The event features two concerts. The first Rhythm and Brews event is coming up on August 24th at 5:30 pm. The second Rhythm and Brews concert night will take place on September 21st.

The Market on Main and Rhythm and Brews concert series can be found in downtown Grand Junction at 4th and Main. The event starts at 5:30.

Entertainment Line-Up and Breweries

Downtown Grand Junction will bring the bands and the brewers. Rhythm and Brews will feature beers from Rockslide Brewery and Ramblebine Brewing. You'll also be able to sample a collaboration from Rockslide, Ramblebine, and Trail Life Breweries. Beers will be poured at Rhythm and Brews by the Horizon Sunrise Rotary Club beginning at 5:30 pm the day of the event.

The entertainment for August 24th's Rhythm and Brews concert will feature D&G Railroad at 6:45 pm, and Lowlands at 8:30 pm.

On September 21st, Rhythm and Brews will feature Wave 11 at 6:45 pm and Lost Terra at 8:30 pm.

How Much Does Rhythm & Brews Cost?

Downtown Grand Junction does it again. Here's another chance to enjoy a fun evening with our community, and it doesn't cost a thing to enjoy the concert. It's free to attend the Rhythm and Brews concerts downtown, and it's free to enjoy the Market on Main as well.

