George Thorogood & The Destroyers To Rock Western Colorado

Western Colorado is ready to rock with George Thorogood and the Destroyers. George is celebrating 50 years of rock with a killer set that must not be missed. The band's milestone was recently recognized as part of an exhibit at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and what better way to celebrate than with a rowdy tour?

Tickets will go on sale soon. Keep going to find out all the show details, how to get tickets, and even how to win tickets with our free station app.

50 Years For George and the Destroyers

Lonesome George started out playing acoustic guitar, and he was awesome. He played Robert Johnson and Elmore James, and it wasn't long before he formed a band with friends from high school. Can you guess what George's first band was called? I love this. They were the Deleware Destroyers. It was meant to be from day one. It's so great to see classic rock endure, and it's even better to watch someone who loves playing guitar the way Thorogood does.

How Do I Get Tickets?

Ticketmaster and the Avalon Theatre box office are the best places to secure tickets for this event. This show happens Wednesday, May 15th, at Grand Junction's Avalon Theatre. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 23rd at 10 AM.

Local presale begins Thursday the 22nd with the promo code "Pepper" when you visit Ticketmaster.

Win Tickets On The Station App

Winning tickets to the show is as easy as downloading our station app. View this article on our station app and you'll find the contest entry form below. You can enter until Friday at 5 pm. Winners will be announced on Monday the 26th and contacted by phone and email.

