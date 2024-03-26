Here comes another chance to enjoy a night of awesome music under the stars at Grand Junction's Las Colonias Amphitheater.

Kool 107.9 is excited to announce Rick Springfield and Richard Marx at The Amp at Las Colonias on Friday, July 12th. Tickets are just days away from going on sale, so keep reading for all the info.

Rick Springfield and Richard Marx in Grand Junction

Spread the word, and make plans to flashback to the 80s and 90s with two hitmakers ready to play well into the night along the Colorado River. Las Colonias Amphitheater has a clear bag policy for all shows. Personal lawn chairs are permitted in the law area only.

Tickets Go On Sale Soon

Tickets for this show will be on sale through Ticketmaster and the Amp Box Office. Pre-sale through Ticketmaster starts Thursday 3/28 at 10 am with the password "Pepper". Tickets will be sold to the general public on Friday, March 29th at 10 am.

Win Em Before You Can Buy Em

Kool 107.9 has your chance to win tickets to this show! Fill out the entry form below (will only appear when viewed with the Kool 107.9 station app) before Friday at 5 pm for a chance to win general admission seating for yourself and a guest. Ticket winners will be contacted by phone or email, and tickets will be available at The Amp Box Office Will Call the night of the show (July 12).

