Learn and Explore: Kids In Colorado Can Visit These Museums For Free
There's never a bad time to learn something new. A few museums in Colorado are giving kids the opportunity to expand their minds for absolutely free.
According to a press release from History Colorado, kids ages 18 and under can now visit seven different museums across Colorado for free.
What is History Colorado?
History Colorado is 501(c)3 non-profit organization that has been operating for 142 years. History Colorado manages Colorado’s oldest museum, plus ten additional museums and historic sites.
The non-profit seeks to, "create a better future for Colorado by inspiring wonder in our past."
As always we can't grow without learning from our history which is full of mistakes, but also stories of success as well.
When Does Free Museum General Admission For Kids End In Colorado?
Free museum general admission officially begins Memorial Day Weekend, Saturday, May 28, 2022.
At this time there is no expiration in sight, so take advantage of this amazing opportunity while it lasts.
“History Colorado’s network of museums help young Coloradans prepare for an informed future by learning about our state’s rich past,” remarked Colorado Governor Jared Polis.
“Free general admission for kids at History Colorado is another way to save people money and celebrate the history of colorful Colorado.”
Which Museums in Colorado Offer Free Admission for Kids?
These are the 7 museums offering free general admission for kids thanks to the support of History Colorado:
- Leadville’s Healy House and Dexter Cabin
- Denver’s Center for Colorado Women’s History
- Trinidad’s Trinidad History Museum
- Fort Garland’s Fort Garland Museum and Cultural Center
- Montrose’s Ute Indian Museum
- Pueblo’s El Pueblo History Museum
- Denver’s History Colorado Center
“At History Colorado, we know how powerful it can be for young people to understand their community history,” explained Executive Director Dawn DiPrince.
“Our statewide museums are fun, interactive, educational, and now completely accessible to our youth,” she added. “We are ecstatic to see even more kids in our museums and connect them with the history of our beloved state.”