What is the most important thing you need to do today? I asked this question on social media, and the responses out of Grand Junction, Colorado were thoughtful and inspiring.

With all the demands on your attention, is it possible what's truly important has slipped through the cracks? Looking at the responses from Grand Junction, it appears as though this may be the case.

Sending Out The Call In Grand Junction, Colorado

They are called social engagement questions. People, businesses, and institutions use them all of the time. It's a fun and effective way to get feedback on any number of topics. Simple questions, usually open-ended, but sometimes multiple choice or "this or that" questions are sent out via a social media page, open to anyone who wishes to answer.

Personally, I feel it's a little more personal than that. We use engagement questions to get your personal opinion on a topic, your feedback, or your ideas. The opinions and information you share are extremely valuable, not only to us, but other listeners and subscribers.

Determining What's Most Important

With everything unfolding in our lives, how does one know what is important at any given moment? For some, it's a matter of determining where their next meal is coming from.

This is the very reason why I chose to share the question "What is the most important thing you need to do today?" on Facebook.

What Really Matters

The website PsychCentral offers "10 Ways to Figure Out What's Important To You." Their list includes:

Rank the meaningful areas of your life

Reflect on what you talk about the most

Consider the most important people in your life

Identify what you enjoy doing most

Think about your qualities and what you’re good at

Look at how you spend your time

Pay attention to what you think about

Think about the part of your life you want to be better in

Consider how you want to describe yourself to others

Reflect on when you were last happy

PsycheCentral adds, "Figuring out what’s most important can help you refocus your priorities and make the most of your life. These exercises encourage you to spend more time doing what makes you happiest."

