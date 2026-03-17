The Wildly Named Team Stepping in to Save Suplizio Field’s Summer Season
Well, that didn’t take long.
Just when it felt like Grand Junction might be staring down a baseball-less summer, the Pecos League stepped in and filled the gap. And just like that, Suplizio Field has a new tenant.
But let’s talk about the name… because you’re going to hear it a lot.
Meet the Razorback Suckers
After more than 3,700 fan submissions, the team officially landed on the Grand Junction Razorback Suckers.
The name comes from the razorback sucker fish, an endangered species native to the Colorado River system. So while it sounds a little wild, it’s about as local as it gets.
And honestly? Points for not playing it safe. This isn’t some copy-and-paste team names you forget five minutes later.
So What Kind of Baseball Are We Getting?
This is Pecos League baseball, independent, gritty, and a little unpredictable.
The season kicks off on the road May 28, with the home opener set for June 4 at Suplizio Field. There will be 18 home games, which isn’t a full slate, but it’s enough to bring back those summer nights that felt like they were missing.
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And if you’ve ever been to independent ball, you know the deal. It’s less polished, a little chaotic, and sometimes way more fun because of it.
Why This Still Matters
Grand Junction is a baseball town. Always has been.
And while this isn’t affiliated ball, it’s still baseball under the lights, kids chasing foul balls, and a reason to actually use that stadium again.
New team. New league. Very weird name.
Same summer tradition.
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