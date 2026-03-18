Somewhere between “there’s no way that’s real” and “yeah, that sounds like Grand Junction,” a full-on Viking ship once showed up in the desert below Mt. Garfield.

And not near water. No river, no lake. Just dirt, sagebrush, and a bunch of people wondering if they were seeing things.

This all happened in November of 1975, when locals spotted the ship sitting out there like it had just rolled in and decided to stay.

Get our free mobile app

Of course, nobody had an answer. No tracks, no signs, no explanation. Just a Viking ship parked where absolutely no ship should be.

The “Mystery” Didn’t Last Long

As fun as it would have been to blame some long-lost Norse explorers finally reaching Western Colorado, the truth is a lot more local.

The guy behind it was Rollie Rogers, a Loma resident in his 20s who apparently decided the desert needed a little personality.

Rogers was a carpentry instructor at the District 51 Occupational Training Center and spent about two years putting the whole thing together. He had help from his wife and a few friends who were either fully committed or just along for the ride.

Grand Junction Viking Ship Bob Grant via Waylon Jordan, Townsquare Media loading...

Built… Let’s Be Honest Here

Before you picture some clean, museum-quality replica, go ahead and lower your expectations.

The ship stretched about 40 feet long and was built out of fencing and gate planks. The mast was an old utility pole. The sail was a bedsheet, which feels exactly right.

And yes, there was a unicorn on the front. No one seems to know why, but at that point, why stop?

Read More: The Drowned and the Dreamers: Who is Really Buried at Grand Junction’s Potter’s Field?

It Didn’t Last, But It Stuck

The ship did not stick around forever. The desert eventually wore it down, and it slowly disappeared.

But for a short stretch in 1975, Grand Junction had its own Viking invasion, and honestly, that feels about right.

Outrageous Colorado Conspiracy Theories Locals Secretly Love From secret tunnels to alien bases, locals have been whispering these stories for years. Whether you’re a skeptic or a believer, these 10 outrageous Colorado conspiracies are sure to entertain and maybe even spook you. Gallery Credit: Tim Gray

Discover Grand Junction's Hidden Historical Gems Grand Junction, Colorado, has a rich history and played a part in the development of the western side of the state. Gallery Credit: Tim Gray