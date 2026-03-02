If you’ve lived in Colorado for more than five minutes, you know the drill.

A warm day shows up in February or March. Suddenly it’s 60 degrees, the sun’s shining, and your brain convinces you that spring is officially here. You shrug off your coat, maybe even consider planting a few seeds.

Locals nod and say, “Ah, yes, spring.” Then Mother Nature laughs and drops snow on your head.

What's Considered a False Spring in Colorado?

False springs aren’t scientific; they’re Colorado slang for the seasonal bait-and-switch that keeps us all humble.

Sure, meteorologists talk about “false springs” in terms of plants breaking dormancy too early, but around here, it’s just part of life.

We mark them as False Spring #1, #2, and the inevitable Winter’s Revenge. You don’t trust it, you just survive it.

Here’s the pattern every year: a random warm spell hits. Trees start budding. Flowers peek out. People plant gardens and start bragging about being ahead of schedule.

And then it snows.

Maybe right after you’ve started using your AC. Maybe it’s a light dusting. Maybe it’s a full-on March blizzard. Either way, your optimism gets crushed under a foot of white, and everyone silently vows to never trust the weather again.

Why You Shouldn't Fall for Colorado's Fooled-Ya Season

False springs aren’t just inconvenient; they can hurt plants and trees that were fooled into budding early. Gardeners who plant too soon often get a brutal reminder of why Colorado doesn’t play by normal seasonal rules.

Even the pros know better than to assume a warm day means it’s safe.

What Colorado Locals Really Mean

When someone says “false spring,” they’re not just talking weather. They’re issuing a warning and sharing a joke all at once.

Colorado doesn’t get a single spring. It gets several “what the hell is happening?” weeks bundled into one month.

Shorts and parkas on the same day are not unusual; they’re a badge of experience.

So enjoy that sunny day while it lasts. Just don’t put away your winter gear until June. False springs may be playful, but in Colorado, they’re merciless.