Western Colorado is gearing up for a busy stretch of fall weather. Gusty winds, strong storms, and a sharp temperature drop are all on deck, making today feel like three seasons rolled into one.

South to southwest winds will howl across the region through the day, thunderstorms could turn severe in the southwest, and by tomorrow morning, it’ll feel a whole lot colder. A powerful cold front is moving in tonight, setting the stage for a chilly end to the week and a taste of what’s to come.

What are the Winds in Western Colorado Going to be Like?

South to southwest winds will be the big headline through the day. In the valleys, gusts will push 20 to 30 mph. Up in the mountains, those gusts will be stronger, around 40 to 50 mph at times, so if you’re driving over the passes or spending time outdoors, be ready for some blustery conditions.

Storm chances ramp up through the morning, especially across the San Juan Mountains and into southwest and south-central Colorado.

Like they need more storms down there.

There’s enough energy in the atmosphere to spark strong to severe thunderstorms. Damaging winds over 60 mph are the main threat, but large hail and localized flash flooding are also possible.

Going to be a Chilly Night in Western Colorado

A cold front sweeps through overnight, and that’s when the real change sets in. We'll see temperatures dropping 10 to 15 degrees by Thursday, and snow levels will fall to around 6,000 feet by morning.

Most of the snow will stick to the higher elevations above 10,000 feet, but it’s a clear sign that winter isn’t far off.

By Friday morning, many valleys will wake up to lows between 27 and 32 degrees, cold enough for a potential freeze.

The weekend looks calm, sunny, and warmer before another system slides in from the northwest early next week, bringing scattered rain and mountain snow showers back into the picture.

