Nobody in Grand Junction needs a calendar to know winter's on the way. We just look east.

Right now, the clouds are hogging the view and the valley is getting rained on. But up top, the Grand Mesa is going white, and the pictures coming off the mountain prove it.

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Snow on the Grand Mesa Is Grand Junction's First Sign of Winter

There's a Winter Weather Advisory on the Grand Mesa until 6 a.m. Thursday for everything above 9,500 feet, with four to eight inches expected.

Down here? Rain and highs in the low 50s. Same storm, two completely different days, about an hour's drive apart.

Once it clears Thursday, the nights turn cold enough to freeze in spots.

Highway 65 on the Grand Mesa Gets Slick First

Tempted to drive up and see it yourself? Give it a day. Forecasters are warning about slushy, icy roads and wind gusts up to 35 mph. Check COtrip before you go.

The snow will still be there Thursday afternoon, and it'll look better under blue sky anyway.

Read More: Mountain Views, Minimal Snow: Colorado’s Easiest Places to Live

But Wait, This Grand Mesa Snow Matters More Than Usual

2026 has been a rough water year. Back in early September, river flows got so low the Grand Valley Water Users Association couldn't deliver irrigation water through the Government Highline Canal. The Bureau of Reclamation also said Blue Mesa won't fill this year.

One October storm doesn't fix a drought. Not even close. But every inch that sticks up there is a down payment on next summer.

The Top 10 Snowiest Cities in Colorado: Is Yours on the List? Have you ever wondered which Colorado towns get the most snowfall each winter? We did too. We're taking a look at the top ten snowiest towns in Colorado as we head into the winter of 2023-20204. Is your town one of the snowiest places in Colorado? Gallery Credit: Wesley Adams