Every first Saturday in December, it feels like half the Grand Valley squeezes onto eight blocks of Main Street.

The other half is stuck in the Rood Avenue garage at 4:55, still looking for a spot.

Here's how to end up on the curb instead of in the garage.

When Is the 2026 Grand Junction Parade of Lights?

The 44th annual Parade of Lights, presented by Bank of Colorado, hits Downtown Grand Junction on Saturday, December 5, 2026, at 5:00 p.m.

Trying to catch more than one parade that weekend? Here's my town-by-town guide to Western Slope Christmas events.

The 2026 Parade of Lights Theme Is 'Western Winter Wonderland'

So expect hay bales wrapped in Christmas lights and probably a pair of glowing cowboy boots. Colorado turned 150 this year, so the cowboy stuff fits.

All 80 entries are already spoken for, but Downtown Grand Junction keeps a waitlist if you missed out.

Santa rides the very last float, and he's the only Santa allowed in the whole parade. Probably so a few hundred 5-year-olds don't start asking questions.

Parade of Lights Parking and Road Closures in Grand Junction

Main Street closes well before 5. In past years, the route shut down around 2 p.m. with no parking on Main after that, and cars left behind got towed to a nearby lot.

Getting it back is free, but you'll spend part of your night hunting for it.

Park in the Rood Avenue garage at 4th and Rood, the public lots along Rood and Colorado, or a side street a few blocks out.

Check downtowngj.org the week of the parade for final closure times.

Best Spots to Watch the Grand Junction Parade of Lights

4th and Main fills up first.

If you want a curb spot with kids, get there an hour early. If you're fine standing a row back, 30 to 45 minutes will do it.

I like to head down mid-afternoon, grab dinner on Main, and have the chairs out by 4:30.

Bring layers, blankets, chairs, gloves that work with your phone, and snacks for the kids. Vendors usually sell cocoa and cider, a lot of it for local causes, so bring some cash.

Heads up: candy gets handed to kids, not thrown. Keep the little ones back off the street and let the walkers come to them.

Read More: Show These Grand Junction Businesses Some Extra Holiday Love

Start With the Downtown Grand Junction Tree Lighting

The Downtown Tree Lighting presented by Enstrom Candies is this Saturday, November 21, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the 4th and Main plaza.

Santa lights the tree and every light on Main Street at once from the Hilltop rooftop, then sticks around to hear Christmas lists.

Grand Junction Christmas Light Winners 1948 Let's go back in time to 73 years and celebrate the Grand Junction Christmas Lights winners of 1948 with these Bob Grant photos Gallery Credit: Waylon Jordan