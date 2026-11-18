I've driven the Million Dollar Highway more times than I can count, and there's one building up there that always gets me.

About seven miles up Red Mountain Pass from Ouray, right where the road finally quits trying to kill you and flattens out into Ironton Park, there's a big stone garage with three red doors.

It just sits there next to US 550. No sign. No gas pumps. Nothing around it.

I finally pulled over and took a picture of it, the one you see here. Then I went home and started digging.

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Turns out that garage has a better story than most of the mines up there.

A Ski Resort That Never Opened

In the late 1930s, Ouray businessman Joseph Condotti and Citizens State Bank president Ralph Kullerstrand bought old mining claims at the north end of Ironton Park. The plan was a ski resort.

They built a two-story lodge out of lumber and bricks pulled from the old Saratoga Smelter, put up a ski lift with seven towers, and cleared a run about 1,800 feet long.

They even made Crystal Lake, the one right across the highway, and stocked it with trout.

Governor Ralph Carr came up for the lodge's opening ceremonies in 1940 and ate some of those fish.

And then the whole thing fizzled. The resort never opened to the public. Maybe it was avalanche danger, or maybe the partners fought over serving booze. World War II rationing didn't help either.

The Cleared Ski Run Can is Still Visible from Above (Photo: Google Maps) Photo of Ski Resort by Ironton Garage

Then a Religious Group Bought It

In 1942, the empty lodge got new owners, the Saint Germain Foundation.

In 1930, a mining engineer named Guy W. Ballard said he met a being called Saint Germain while hiking on Mount Shasta in California. That turned into the "I AM" teachings, which Ballard sold as lessons and books.

During the Depression, people bought in. Big time. Some of them later decided they wanted their money back and sued.

Ballard died in 1939. In 1942, his wife Edna, his son Donald, and others were convicted of mail fraud. So the group went looking for somewhere quiet. They found it above Ouray.

Google Maps Location of the Ironton Garage

The Case Went to the Supreme Court

The Ballards appealed the mail fraud case, and in 1944 the U.S. Supreme Court sided with them in United States v. Ballard.

It's a big deal in religious freedom law. Basically, the government doesn't get to put the truth of your religious beliefs on trial.

Back in Ironton Park, things got interesting. Violins, harps, and carillon bells floated down the canyon. They ran radio broadcasts off the property. Edna Ballard showed up a few times a year, reportedly in a yellow Cadillac.

Picture that rolling up Red Mountain Pass in the 1940s.

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Then the Lodge Burned Down

In January 1952, the caretaker was using a blowtorch to melt ice off the lodge roof. You can probably guess how that went. Old mining timber plus canyon wind, and the whole place burned to the ground.

That fall they built the stone garage, planning to put a new lodge right on top of it. That never happened. The garage ended up holding trucks and stored stuff.

What's Up There Now

The land eventually went to the U.S. Forest Service. The lodge's concrete foundation is still there, along with stone walls, terraces, and a root cellar with traces of purple and yellow paint, the group's favorite colors.

The Garage and Lodge Remains from Above (Photo: Google Maps) The Garage and Lodge Remains on Google Maps

The garage isn't on any historic register. Fort Lewis College historian Andrew Gulliford thinks it should be because of the Supreme Court connection.

Me, I think about it every time I drive by.

A ski lodge that never opened, a church that came for the privacy, a landmark court case, and a blowtorch.

All of it left behind one stone garage most people never look at twice.

Ironton: Explore the Ghost Town on Colorado's Million Dollar Highway The drive down Colorado's Million Dollar Highway takes you right past the abandoned ghost town of Ironton, Colorado established in 1884.

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Gallery Credit: Wesley Adams