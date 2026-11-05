I grew up in Michigan, where you're never more than a few minutes from a lake. Water is just part of life back there. You fish it, you swim in it, or you sit on a dock and stare at it.

Then I moved to the high desert.

I love it here, don't get me wrong. But a Michigan kid starts looking around for water pretty quick. Turns out a bunch of it was sitting right on top of the Grand Mesa the whole time.

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How Many Lakes Are on the Grand Mesa?

Google Maps Grand Mesa Lakes

More than 300. They're scattered across a flat-topped mountain that covers about 500 square miles and climbs to around 11,000 feet. It's often called the largest flat-topped mountain in the world, and plenty of those lakes are actually reservoirs that send water down to us in the valley.

Here's the nerdy part. The Mesa is flat because of a thick cap of ancient lava that kept it from eroding while the rivers carved everything around it. Geologists even have a name for a low spot that ends up as the high point. They call it an inversion.

Yes, that word again. This valley really commits to a theme.

Summer Fishing on the Grand Mesa

Tim Gray, Townsquare Media Fishing on Island Lake Grand Mesa Colorado

I've spent my share of mornings with a line in the water at Island Lake and up around the Mesa Lakes trailhead, and it never gets old.

Island Lake is the big one, about 144 acres at roughly 10,500 feet, with rainbow, brook, and cutthroat trout plus splake. You can rent a rowboat or canoe through the Grand Mesa Lodge. Waterdog Reservoir is known for rainbows, and Big Creek Reservoir for cutthroat.

The best part? When it's 95 in Grand Junction, it's a whole lot cooler up top.

Read More: Colorado’s Grand Mesa Thunderbird Phenomenon Dive Deep

Hiking to Hidden Lake on the Grand Mesa

Tim Gray, Townsquare Media Rocky the German Shepherd at Hidden Lake on the Grand Mesa

Some of my favorite days up there didn't involve a fishing pole at all.

I used to take my German Shepherd hiking up to Hidden Lake. Quiet trail, cold water, big views, and a dog who was pretty sure the whole mountain had been put there just for the two of us.

Honestly, I wasn't going to argue with him.

Ice Fishing on the Grand Mesa in Winter

When the lakes freeze over, the fishing doesn't stop. Island Lake is the go-to for beginners, since its parking area gets plowed regularly, and Sunset Lake is another easy one to reach. Wes Adams has a full rundown on ice fishing the Grand Mesa if you're new to it.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife says to look for about four inches of clear ice before walking out, and to drill test holes as you go. If you're not sure, stay off.

But Wait, Here's What You Need Either Season

You'll need a Colorado fishing license, summer or winter, which you can get online or at a sporting goods store.

And in winter, getting there is half the adventure. Check conditions on Highway 65 before you head up, because the Mesa makes its own weather.

I guess that's the Michigan in me. Whether I'm fishing it, wading in it or just sitting on a rock looking at it, I'm happiest near the water. Turns out you don't have to leave Colorado to find it. You just have to drive up.

25 Things You Need to Know Before Visiting Colorado's Grand Mesa A trip to the top of the world's largest flat-top mountain is one of the highlights of visiting the western slope. Colorado's Grand Mesa sits at just over 11,000 feet outside of Grand Junction. Scroll through the photos below and find out 25 things you should know about visiting the summit during any season. Gallery Credit: Wes Adams

20+ Amazing Places to Fish on Colorado's Grand Mesa If you love to go fishing check out these lakes, creeks, and reservoirs up on the Grand Mesa.