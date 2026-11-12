Thanksgiving is Thursday, November 26, and the annual debate is already on.

Do you spend three days thawing a 20-pound bird and dirtying every pot you own, or let somebody else cook while you work on a second cup of coffee?

If you're in that second camp, or you're going to find out at 8 a.m. Thursday that nobody bought the heavy cream, here's what's open across the Western Slope.

A few places haven't posted their 2026 hours yet, so call ahead.

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Let Somebody Else Do the Dishes

Devil's Kitchen at Hotel Maverick in Grand Junction: They're doing a prix fixe Thanksgiving menu from 1 to 7 p.m., $80 a person for a starter, a main with three sides, and dessert. You also get a view of the Colorado National Monument. Book on OpenTable or call 970-822-4848.

The Stone House in Montrose: The Thanksgiving buffet runs 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. with prime rib, honey-glazed ham, turkey, salmon and all the sides. Adults are $45 and kids 4 to 10 are $15.

They only take reservations for groups of six or more (970-240-8899). Rather eat at home? Take-home packages for four start at $69 and have to be ordered by November 20.

DoubleTree by Hilton in Grand Junction: The Horizon Drive hotel has made its Thanksgiving meal an annual thing, but the 2026 details aren't posted yet. Call 970-241-8888 before you count on it.

Read More: December 2026 Festival Schedule: Where to See Parades of Lights, Fireworks, and Santa Across Western Colorado

Last-Minute Grocery Runs

City Market: Last year Kroger said most of its stores would close at 5 p.m. City Market's 2026 hours will show up on its holiday hours page.

Safeway: Grand Junction's three stores, plus Montrose and Delta, were open last year with hours that varied by store. Grocery store pharmacy counters are usually closed, so pick up prescriptions Wednesday.

Sprouts in Grand Junction: The Independent Avenue store ran 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. last year.

Maverik: Most locations stay open 24 hours. Good for ice and whipped cream. Not so good for a turkey.

Don't Bother Driving to These

Walmart and Target are closed, and so are Home Depot, Best Buy and Kohl's. Walgreens only opens its 24-hour stores, so don't count on it either.

Almost everybody closes early, so get your run in before lunch.