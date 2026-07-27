Summer isn't changing the script just yet.

Western Colorado is in another stretch of hot mornings, triple-digit afternoons, and thunderstorms that can go from harmless to hazardous in a matter of minutes.

If you've been thinking, "Didn't we just have this forecast?" ...yes. Yes, we did.

Heat Sticks Around

The Heat Advisory remains in effect through Tuesday morning for parts of the Grand Valley, Lower Yampa River Basin, and portions of eastern Utah.

Many lower-elevation communities will climb back into the 100s, while overnight temperatures stay unusually warm, offering little relief after sunset.

It's the kind of heat where your air conditioner earns every penny.

Slow-Moving Storms Mean Heavy Rain

Afternoon and evening thunderstorms will fire up again Monday and Tuesday.

The biggest concern isn't how many storms develop—it's how slowly they move.

That means the strongest cells can dump 1 to 2 inches of rain in an hour, increasing the risk of flash flooding in areas that have already seen several rounds of soaking rain.

Burn scars, including the Babylon, Ferris, and Gold Mountain burn areas, remain especially vulnerable to flooding and debris flows.

More Than Just Rain

Heavy rain won't be the only hazard.

Read More: ICYMI: Heavy Rain Triggers Mudslide and I-70 Closure Near Silt

Some storms will also produce 40 to 50 mph outflow winds, frequent lightning, and small hail.

If you're planning to hike, camp, or spend time near canyons or creeks, get an early start and keep an eye on the sky. Flash flooding can happen quickly—even if the storm is miles away.

Looking Ahead

The pattern may finally begin to shift later this week.

Forecasters are watching a weather disturbance that could produce a few stronger thunderstorms Wednesday before slightly drier air arrives later in the week.

Until then, expect another round of hot afternoons, stormy evenings, and the daily reminder that monsoon season in western Colorado doesn't mess around.

See Photos of the Gold Mountain Fire Near Ouray, Colorado The wildfire burning above Ouray has disrupted travel along the Million Dollar Highway, prompted mandatory evacuations, and brought an aggressive response from local, state, and federal firefighting agencies. As crews battle steep slopes, heavy timber, and challenging weather, fire conditions continue to evolve. Gallery Credit: Wesley Adams