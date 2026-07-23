Today (Thursday, July 23) in western Colorado won't be quite as stormy as the past few afternoons, but don't let that fool you.

There will still be enough moisture around to fire off thunderstorms, and a few could pack a punch with heavy rain, gusty winds, and localized flash flooding.

Fewer Storms, Same Hazards

Storm coverage will be a little lighter Thursday, but scattered showers and thunderstorms are still expected to develop during the afternoon.

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The strongest storms could produce heavy rain, lightning, small hail, and wind gusts between 40 and 50 mph.

So while fewer people may get wet, the storms that do develop can still cause problems.

Flooding Remains A Concern

Even though monsoon moisture is starting to thin out, the ground has already soaked up a lot of rain over the past several days.

That means it won't take much to trigger flash flooding or debris flows, especially near recent burn scars, steep canyons, and other flood-prone terrain.

If you're hiking or camping, remember that a dry creek can become a raging stream in minutes—even if the storm is several miles away.

Read More: ICYMI: Heavy Rain Triggers Mudslide and I-70 Closure Near Silt

Heat Starts Building Again

Thursday's slightly cooler temperatures won't last.

High pressure quickly reasserts itself Friday, sending temperatures climbing back into the triple digits across the lower valleys.

Storm coverage will also become more isolated as drier air works back into the region, reducing the overall flood threat but not eliminating it completely.

What Does the Weekend and Beyond Look Like?

The weekend looks hot, with highs running 5 to 10 degrees above normal and the usual afternoon mountain thunderstorms sticking around.

Forecasters are also watching for another surge of monsoon moisture early next week that could increase storm coverage once again.

Because apparently the weather has settled into a routine: hot mornings, stormy afternoons, and just enough uncertainty to keep everyone checking the radar.

See Photos of the Gold Mountain Fire Near Ouray, Colorado The wildfire burning above Ouray has disrupted travel along the Million Dollar Highway, prompted mandatory evacuations, and brought an aggressive response from local, state, and federal firefighting agencies. As crews battle steep slopes, heavy timber, and challenging weather, fire conditions continue to evolve. Gallery Credit: Wesley Adams