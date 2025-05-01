I know you've driven past this little neighborhood in Grand Junction a million times (maybe not that many, but enough.) Have you ever just taken a little drive --or stroll-- through its quaint streets?

The little neighborhood I'm talking about is Riverside. Yep, that Riversdie. To me, it seems like a forgotten gem. You never hear much about it. Probably for good reasons, though, since it seems to still have its old-time community charm.

Riverside is Grand Junction's oldest neighborhood outside the city's original square mile.

When my wife and I were looking for a house, we both wanted to find a place in Riverside. There were a couple of houses for sale, but they just didn't fit what we were looking for. We love where we live now, but we still wish we could have found something there.

Get our free mobile app

A Bit of History About Grand Junction's Riverside Neighborhood

Map of Grand Junction's Rverside Neighborhood An aerial map of Grand Junction's Rverside neighborhood (Photo by Google Maps) loading...

Riverside is Grand Junction's oldest neighborhood outside the city's original square mile. The area was first known as the Crawford Addition after Grand Junction's co-founder, J.A.K. Crawford. Crawford had a brick factory and plotted the area streets.

Taking a scroll through the houses in the neighborhood on Zillow, some of the original houses that still stand were built in 1898. Others were constructed from the early 1900s to the mid-1900s.

The area of Riverside wasn't always a quaint little neighborhood. At one point, the area was home to Grand Junction's junkyard area -- you know the story of Watson Island, right?

Read More: Most Expensive Neighborhoods in Grand Junction, Colorado

Even though early Grand Junction residents didn't appreciate the beauty of riverfront property, the neighborhood still has that homey feeling, cute houses, and a great neighborhood feeling.

Why Riverside is Grand Junction's Up-and-Coming Neighborhood

Grand Junction's Rverside Neighborhood Inviting Entrance Grand Junction's Rverside neighborhood inviting entrance (Photo by Google Street View) loading...

I told my wife the reason I wanted to live in Riverside was the fact that it was quickly going to become the place to be. So much is going on in the area.

Right outside the neighborhood's entrance is the newly constructed Dos Rio Park. Over the past few years, this park has gone from a dusty landscape to a fun bike park, a soon-to-open Starbucks, modern townhomes, and more to come. They're investing in the area.

Some may like it, while others may not, but we're seeing a reinvention of the Colorado/Gunnison Rivers corridor. I'm all for that.

Riverside has access to 28 miles of trails right outside its front doors. It's walking distance to restaurants, Las Colonias park, amphitheater, and anything else your little heart desires.

The 10 Most Expensive Neighborhoods in Grand Junction Did you know that Grand Junction is home to 22 different neighborhoods? We're taking a look at the ten most expensive ones according to real estate prices and the average rental cost. Which neighborhood do you think is at the top of the list? Scroll on to find out. Gallery Credit: Wes Adams

MUST SEE: Historic Photos of Car Accidents Around Grand Junction Here's a brief gallery featuring car accidents around Mesa County. Nothing of a graphic nature has been included in the gallery. All photos by Robert Grant. Gallery Credit: Waylon Jordan