Grand Junction, Colorado's Market On Main offers awesome produce, arts and crafts, and tons of amazing live entertainment. Check out the music and dance lineup for the summer of 2022.

Some of your favorite Western Colorado bands will perform for you in downtown Grand Junction. There are a couple of different stages running at the same time, so take a good look and the schedule and locations for 2022.

Get our free mobile app

Grand Junction Colorado's Downtown Market On Main

The 2022 Market On Main kicks off on June 23, 2022, and runs every Thursday night through September 8, 2022.

How Many People Attend Grand Junction's Market On Main?

This is a big event for the Grand Valley. According to downtown Grand Junction's official webpage:

The Market on Main presented by Fairway Mortgage is summertime’s signature event in Grand Junction, and is a showcase of farm products from the Western Slope and around Colorado. The Market on Main is a summer-long community event series drawing an estimated 5,000 visitors per week.

Live Music and Dance at Two Locations Downtown

The Market On Main runs two different stages Thursday night's from 5:30 to 8:30. One is located at the southwest corner of 4th and Main, better known as the chrome buffalo statue in front of Wells Fargo bank. The other stage is at 5th and Main.

Intermission at 4th and Main

If you're a dance fan, be sure to visit the stage at 4th and Main Thursday nights at 6:30. When the band at that location goes on break, you'll be treated to a performance from one of Grand Junction's dance groups.

Dance groups on the 2022 schedule include:

Sultan's Pride Middle Eastern Dancers

Grand Valley Shimmy Mob

High Desert Aerial Arts

Absolute Dance

Colorado West Aerial Arts

Make An Evening Out Of It

Looking at the 2022 schedule, you'll see ensembles performing everything from Big Band (The Swing City Express) to Rock (Union of None), Blues (Bobby Walker Duo), and Country/classic Rock (Desert Flyer Band).

Bring a lawn chair, find a good spot, and make an evening out of the performance. You might even bring your dance shoes. You'll see several dancers, ie the Marvins, at these shows. When you factor in the admission cost of FREE, these shows at Grand Junction's Market On Main are pretty hard to beat.

Of course, while you're enjoying the music, produce, and arts and crafts, be sure to visit your downtown Grand Junction merchants and restaurants.

Grand Junction Colorado's Market on Main Entertainment Lineup for 2022 Get ready for some of the best live bands and dance groups out of Western Colorado. The 2022 Market on Main is here, and this year's lineup is the best ever. Here's a rundown of this year's entertainment.

The Amazing 'Marvins' at the Fruita Summer Concert Series July 15, 2021