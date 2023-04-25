All the Delta County Colorado Events You Can Attend in 2023

Canva

A fun-filled year of concerts, rodeos, and family events is in store for you in Delta County, Colorado. Between an amazing summer concert series, the 118th Annual Delta County Fair, and all the great events in between, you're bound to find plenty to do in 2023.

The gallery below contains dozens of events already on the calendar for 2023. Of course, events are constantly added. Now is the perfect time to plan your adventures for 2023 in awesome Delta County towns like Hotchkiss, Cedaredge, and of course, Delta.

A Busy Schedule For Delta County Colorado In 2023

There are a ton of things to take care of between now, April 24, and December 31, 2023. There's a busy summer concert series in store for you in Cedaredge. How about the Delta County Fair in Hotchkiss?

There are some dates, May 5 for example, when the biggest problem you're going to have it deciding which awesome events you want to take in. There are so many that day you may have to be choosey.

Great Fun On a Budget

Look closely at the descriptions of some of these events. The summer concert series at the Grand Mesa Arts and Events Center in Cedaredge is available to you at the low, low price of "Free." When was the last time you got anything for free?

With the GMAEV's Summer Concert Series, you have a chance to see a different musical act every Friday night. Simply bring a lawn chair and find a spot. The bar opens at 5:30 p.m. and the music starts at 6 p.m.

Some Are Multi-Day Events

Some of the events highlighted on this schedule are in fact multiple days in length. The 44th Annual Crawford Pioneer Days, for example, runs June 8 through 10. This event includes:

  • Old Fashioned Melodrama Performance
  • Baking Contest Drop off upstairs at Crawford Town Hall
  • Dinner by the Crawford Fire Auxiliary
  • Live Auction
  • 5K Run
  • Fire Department Pancake Breakfast
  • Vendors
  • Parade
  • Outhouse races
  • Music in the Park
  • Kids games
  • Watermelon eating contest
  • Fireworks

Make Plans For 2023

Delta County is home to a number of great communities including Paonia, Cedaredge, Crawford, Orchard City, Hotchkiss, and of course, Delta. You'll find each of these towns brings something exciting to the table.

The gallery below features some of the great events in store for you. Now's the time to start marking your calendar.

