Take a Tour of Grand Junction’s May ‘22 First Friday Art Walk

In numerous cities and towns, the first Friday of the month is celebrated by a community event known as the First Friday Art Walk.

What is Grand Junction's First Friday Art Walk?

The First Friday Art Walk is a unique celebration in which multiple art galleries and other businesses get together to celebrate works of art from local artists.

The galleries are often full of paintings, drawings, sculptures, and nearly any other type of media featuring artwork from primarily local artists. In addition, these places are also usually full of people from all walks of life enjoying the art and, if something is particularly eye-catching, maybe even purchasing art.

You will also see things at First Friday Art Walks like snacks and even wine and other adult beverages at certain locations.

Where Does First Friday in Grand Junction Take Place?

The majority of First Friday Art Walks in Grand Junction take place downtown on Main Street at galleries such as Uncanny Valley, Confluence Studios, Wildwood Gallery, Main Street Gallery, Working Artists Gallery, and even paint-your-own art locales such as Fat Cat Pottery and The Pallette.

When Can I Go to a First Friday Art Walk in Grand Junction?

First Friday Art Walks take place year-round in Grand Junction on the first Friday of the month. If you missed the last First Friday Art Walk this past Friday, May 6th, you can check out the next one on Friday, June 3rd, and, most likely, every first Friday of the month following.

