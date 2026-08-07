If you were hoping August might finally decide to act reasonable, I have some bad news.

Temperatures are cranking back up Friday and Saturday, with triple-digit heat returning to the lower valleys and a good chance of setting a few new high-temperature records along the way.

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Friday and Saturday: Here Comes the Heat

High pressure is settling over the Four Corners, which is basically meteorological shorthand for “turn up the oven.”

The Grand Valley and lower desert valleys of eastern and southeastern Utah will take the brunt of it, with temperatures pushing into the triple digits.

Heat Advisories are in effect Friday and again Saturday, including parts of western Colorado.

Western Colorado Remains Dry as a Bone

The air is going to be ridiculously dry, with humidity dropping into the single digits. The good news is that winds should generally stay below critical fire-weather thresholds.

That doesn't mean fire weather is completely off the table.

Localized areas could still see critical conditions, but forecasters aren't expecting anything widespread enough to trigger broader fire-weather highlights.

Maybe a Storm? Don't Get Excited.

A little moisture will sneak in from the west Saturday and Sunday, which could bring some clouds and perhaps an isolated storm over the eastern Uintas or southern San Juans.

But these aren't exactly promising rainmakers.

Any storms that develop could produce some seriously gusty outflow winds while delivering very little actual rain. In other words, the atmosphere may provide the drama without bothering with the useful part.

Read More: Dust Bowl in Colorado: What Happened to Baca County + the Plains

A Possible Break Next Week

There is some hope on the horizon.

A few weather systems moving through the Northern Rockies could gradually weaken the stubborn ridge and allow more moisture to work into the region.

That means more afternoon storms, especially over the mountains, with better chances for wetting rain and broader storm coverage toward the end of next week.

Temperatures could also finally come back toward normal. After running roughly 10 degrees above normal, that would be a welcome change.