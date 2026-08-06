Ask most folks around Grand Junction to picture the Dust Bowl, and you'll get the same slideshow: black walls of dirt, dead fields, some grim guy in an old truck. What you won't picture is anything that looks like the Grand Valley, and there's a good reason for that.

The Dust Bowl of the 1930s ranks as the worst ecological disaster in American history. But it didn't happen to all of Colorado.

It hit one very specific, very unlucky corner on the eastern plains, on the far side of a mountain range that stood in as a 14,000-foot wall between us and the worst of it.

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Why Baca County, Colorado Took the Full Brunt

Google Maps Baca County Colorado

Ground zero was Baca County, tucked into the state's southeastern corner where Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico all bump elbows.

It started decades earlier, with good intentions. The Homestead Act handed out free acres to anyone willing to farm for five years, and by 1909 the government doubled the offer to pull people into "dry farming" ground that was never meant to feel a plow. They came anyway, and ripped up the native grasses that had pinned the topsoil down for ten thousand years.

Then the rain quit. With nothing left to hold the dirt, the wind took it from there.

Black Sunday: The Colorado Storm That Named the Whole Disaster

Three Lions, Getty Images Three Lions, Getty Images

Here's the part even a lot of Coloradans don't know. The phrase "Dust Bowl" got coined because of what happened right here.

On Easter Sunday, April 14, 1935, folks around Springfield woke up to a calm, sunny morning and headed to church.

By afternoon, a black wall of dirt was rolling in ahead of 60 mph winds, blacking out the sun across seven states.

An Associated Press reporter caught in it started calling the region the "Dust Bowl," and the name stuck. The people living through it just called it Black Sunday.

How Bad It Hit Southeastern Colorado

The numbers are hard to wrap your head around. In 1910, Baca County farmed around 237,000 acres. By 1936, that number was 150. Not 150,000. One hundred and fifty.

Bert Garai, Getty Images Bert Garai, Getty Images

Dust pneumonia hit epidemic levels across the region. More than half of Baca County landed on relief rolls by 1936, and better than 40 percent of the population packed up and left between 1930 and 1940.

Throw in a grasshopper infestation for good measure. The plains could not buy a break.

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Why Grand Junction and the Western Slope Dodged It

So where were we?

On the right side of the Rockies. The Dust Bowl was a Great Plains disaster, and Grand Junction sits in the Colorado River basin with a whole mountain range between us and the wheat country that blew away.

Out here we farm with irrigation, not by plowing up prairie and praying at the sky.

That doesn't make the story any less ours. It just means the Colorado Dust Bowl is a piece of state history most Western Slopers would have to drive seven hours to go stand in.

The scars are still out there in Baca County, a reminder of what happens when well-meaning people decide the land owes them a living. The land, it turned out, had other plans.