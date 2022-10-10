Grand Junction Police Investigate Double Shooting On North Avenue

An arrest has been made in connection with an early morning weekend shooting on North Avenue in Grand Junction.

There typically is not a lot of activity on Grand Junction's North Avenue in the middle of the night, but that was not the case this past weekend.

Two People Shot At the Fishing Hole

It was about 3:30 Sunday morning when the Grand Junction Police Department responded to a report that an adult female with a gunshot wound was being transported to St. Mary's Hospital in a personal vehicle. Police determined the shooting occurred at the Fishing Hole, a business located at 754 North Avenue.

During the early morning investigation, it was determined that a second victim with a gunshot wound had been treated and released by doctors. According to the Grand Junction Police Department, both victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police Make Arrest In Shooting Incident

Police arrested 18-year-old Aaron Frost, who was remanded to the Mesa County Detention Center on the following charges:

Criminal Attempt to Commit First-Degree Murder

Assault in the First Degree, 2 Counts

Illegal Discharge of a Firearm, 3 counts

Reckless Endangerment, 7 counts

No Connection To Nearby Injury Accident

The Grand Junction Police Department indicated the shooting was an isolated incident and that there was no ongoing threat to the community. The police department also indicated there was no connection between the shooting and a two-vehicle accident that happened at about the same time at 7th and North.

One female was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and one male was taken into custody. Police say alcohol was being looked into as a factor in the crash.

