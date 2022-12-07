An investigation has been launched following an officer-involved shooting Tuesday morning in Grand Junction.

Here's What We Know About the Shooting

According to the 21st Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team, at around 10:30 Tuesday morning, Grand Junction police officers responded to a domestic violence complaint at the Red Roof Inn on Highway 6 & 50 in Grand Junction. After making contact with an adult male, the suspect fled and a foot pursuit ensued. That's when the officer-involved shooting occurred. No other details were released about the actual shooting.

Authorities say the suspect was transported to the hospital via ambulance, but the status of his injuries is unknown. No officers were injured in the incident and no other injuries were reported at the scene.

Investigations Are Underway

A release from the CIRT notes the investigation is in the early stages and some of the preliminary information is subject to change. Team members will be interviewing witnesses and involved persons in the case.

The standard protocol for any officer-involved shooting is to have the officers involved put on paid administrative leave. There will be an internal investigation along with the criminal investigation that is being conducted by the CIRT.

Get our free mobile app

Multiple Agencies Involved In the Investigation

Since personnel from the Grand Junction Police Department were involved in the incident, the Mesa County Sheriff's Office is leading the investigation on behalf of CIRT. The investigative team includes representatives from numerous law enforcement agencies including the Fruita Police Department, the Palisade Police Department, the Colorado State Patrol, the Colorado Department of Corrections, and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

Then and Now: More Dramatic Changes In Grand Junction Grand Junction has changed dramatically and significantly over the years, and thanks to Google, we can look and see how Grand Junction looked in 2008 compared to how it looks today. Stroll through the images and see how well your memory is at recalling the way things used to be.