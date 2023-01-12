Watch: Video Shows Shoplifters In Action At Clifton Liquor Store

Local authorities are asking for help to identify two individuals believed to be involved in a shoplifting incident at a local liquor store.

Where Did the Theft Occur?

According to the Mesa County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened last month at East Valley Liquors at 418 32 Road in Clifton. Video surveillance captured images of the suspects, and it is hoped they can be identified. This particular incident took place on December 21 just before 8:00 p.m.

Here's How the Shoplifting Incident Went Down

The sheriff's office says the male suspect snatched a 1.75-liter bottle of vodka and ran out of the store. Store employees pursued the man while the female suspect remained in the store and stole another bottle of vodka. She reportedly hid the bottle under her jacket and when approached by employees, she denied being with the male subject and they let her go. She was last seen walking away from the store, and the male suspect apparently was able to get away.

Watch The Shoplifters In Action

Take a look at the following brief surveillance videos that show the shoplifters in action. They definitely appear to be acting suspiciously.

Can You Help Identify These Individuals?

Both suspects have been described as younger adults in their late teens to early 20s. If you think you have information that can help identify these individuals, you can contact the Mesa County Sheriff's Office at 970-242-6707 or you can submit a tip anonymously through Mesa County Crime Stoppers. You can always use the P3Tips app, or the crime-solving website P3Tips.com.

