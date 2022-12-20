Chromebook Caper In Grand Junction Is Crime of the Week

It may be the season to be jolly, but it's also the time of year when unscrupulous characters are trying to wreak havoc on holiday shoppers in Grand Junction.

You can never be exactly sure where these shady people are or what underhanded schemes they will use to rip off a store or unsuspecting shoppers. However, you just have to know they are out there and can strike at any moment.

Holiday Crime of the Week

The Mesa County Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week spotlights a recent theft at Best Buy in Grand Junction and they are hoping the public can help identify the culprits involved. Surveillance video captured a couple of pretty decent images of the suspects.

Here's How the Crime Went Down

It was shortly after 8:00 p.m. on December 7 when, according to Crime Stoppers, an unknown male stole the victim's Chromebook from the counter at Best Buy on 24 1/2 Road. It was a bold move that, at least so far, has proven to be successful.

Fortunately, a photo of the male subject was captured along with the photo of the female he was traveling with. Do these individuals look familiar?

Do You Recognize These People?

If you think you may know the identity of these suspects, you are asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Mesa County. You can call them directly at 970-241-7867, or submit a tip online at www.241stop.com. Tips can be submitted anonymously on the P3Tips app. Information that leads to an arrest could earn you a $1,000 cash reward - and you can remain completely anonymous.

A Word of Caution to Holiday Shoppers

The holidays are a prime time for thieves to prey on distracted holiday shoppers. Be sure and keep an eye on your purchases, don't leave your purse unattended, be sure your vehicle is locked, and don't leave newly purchased merchandise out in plain sight. The best place for it would be the trunk of your car, if you have one. Be alert as you finish up your Christmas shopping.

