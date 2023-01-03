Grand Junction Credit Card Fraud: Police Looking For These Suspects
Local authorities are asking the public to help them locate suspects in recent fraudulent credit card cases in Grand Junction.
$800 Purchase With Stolen Credit Card
According to the Mesa County Sheriff's Office, two individuals used a stolen or fraudulent credit card to make two large purchases at the Trading Post Liquor Store at 2898 Highway 50 in Grand Junction. The purchases totaled more than $800.
Surveillance video captured images of the suspects as well as their vehicle as it left the store. The suspects were described as a Hispanic male and the other a black male both "nicely dressed". Their car was described as a small-medium sized, light-colored, 4-door sedan.
Second Attempt Was Unsuccessful
Authorities say the two individuals apparently attempted another fraudulent purchase on the same day at Jack Rabbit Liquors on Unaweep, however, the purchase could not be completed.
Fraudulent Credit Card Used In Multiple Locations
In a separate case, the Mesa County Sheriff's Office is hoping to identify a suspect who used a fraudulent credit card at various locations before Christmas. Surveillance images of the suspect were captured at the Lucky Me convenience store at 29 Road and Patterson.
The suspect was wearing a light gray jacket, gray hat, and jeans - and was seen getting into a gray Dodge SUV. Do you recognize this individual?
Can You Help Identify the Suspects?
If you recognize any of these individuals, you can contact the Mesa County Sheriff's Office, or submit a tip through Mesa County Crime Stoppers. You could earn a financial reward if the information you provide leads to an arrest.
