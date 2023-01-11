Grand Junction, Colorado Home Includes Views of All the Grand Valley Features

Maybe 2023 is the year you move into a new home in Grand Junction. If you are looking for a house with some incredible views we found one for ya. The best part is, you get all the views from a central Grand Junction location.

This Colorado dream home is located between Patterson Road and the Grand Valley Canal. With the rear of the home facing the canal, there are no neighbors behind you. This location is what helps this home capture so many views of the area.

Which Features Can You See from this Location?

You'll have a clear line of sight to the Grand Mesa, Mount Garfield, the Bookcliffs, the San Juan Mountains, and the Colorado National Monument from high ground in central Grand Junction.

Does This Kitchen Have the Best View of Grand Junction?

When touring this home take note of how cool the views are inside the home and out. The kitchen in this home is like standing on an overlook or observation point which shows off Grand Junction. When this home was built in 1977, they really did a great job placing this home in a spot that allows maximum views.

Enjoy a Million Dollar Home for about Half the Price

So how much is this gem gonna cost us? Well, it's probably less than you think. Scroll on to see a walkthrough of this home which is for sale at a price point far below the one million dollar mark you may have expected. Find a link to the complete listing at the end of the photo gallery below.

